Hilton Rides With Lyft for Rewards Points

The Hilton Hotel company has formed a rewards partnership with the second-largest ride sharing network Lyft.

Now over 89 million Hilton Honors members can earn points whenever they ride with Lyft. Later this year members will also be able to redeem Hilton Honors Points for Lyft credits.

By simply linking their Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts at HiltonHonorsLyft.com, members will automatically earn Points whenever they take a Lyft, whether for work, vacation or daily rides throughout the U.S. and select cities in Canada. The partnership offers members yet another way to earn Points they can use toward free room nights at more than 5,700 Hilton hotels and resorts worldwide, shopping on Amazon.com and other exclusive experiences.

“Today marks day one of this first of its kind partnership. Allowing members to earn Points on Lyft rides is just the start,” said Mark Weinstein, senior vice president and global head of customer engagement, loyalty and partnerships at Hilton. “We look forward to working with Lyft and finding even more ways to evolve the partnership, offering greater flexibility and more useful, relevant ways to engage with our members when they’re traveling and in their everyday lives at home.”

Hilton Honors members will earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Lyft rides and 2 Points per $1 on Lyft shared rides, for a total of up to $10,000 in Lyft spend per year. Later this year, members will be able to redeem their Points for Lyft credits, too. Nearly 90 percent of Hilton hotels in the U.S. and Canada are located in areas that Lyft operates, making it easy for Hilton Honors members to take advantage of Lyft’s wide reach when they’re on the road.

“From the very beginning, the hospitality sector has inspired much of the innovation that is at the core of Lyft’s business,” said David Baga, Lyft Chief Business Officer. “Together with Hilton, we’re excited to make the travel journey more rewarding than ever through our unique, integrated loyalty program – bringing benefits to our riders that they can’t find anywhere else.”

Hilton has over 5,700 hotel properties worldwide under 17 different brands including Doubletree, Embassy Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn, Homewood Suites and Waldorf-Astoria.