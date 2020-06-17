Hillstone Networks Recognized in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Network Detection and Response for its sBDS Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions, is excited to announce that Hillstone Networks was included in the Market Guide for Network Detection and Response* for its Server Breach Detection System (sBDS) solution.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market and analyzes network detection and response (formerly known as network traffic analysis) vendors to be considered by global security and risk management leaders.

"Enterprises should strongly consider NDR solutions to complement signature-based tools and network sandboxes," wrote Gartner analysts Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D'Hoinne and Josh Chessman. "Many Gartner clients have reported that NDR tools have detected suspicious network traffic that other perimeter security tools had missed."

The Hillstone Server Breach Detection System (sBDS) adopts multiple threat detection technologies that include both traditional signature-based technology as well as large-scale threat intelligent data modeling and user behavioral analytics modeling, which provides an ideal solution to detect unknown threat attacks, to protect high-value, critical servers and their sensitive data from being leaked or stolen.

“Hillstone sBDS combines traditional detection technology and AI-powered analytical engines to effectively detect security threats on the intranet, and can integrated with other Hillstone products to achieve threat response. This enables our customers’ security team to see, understand, and act to stop a threat quickly,” says Timothy Liu, CTO and Co-founder at Hillstone Networks.

*Gartner, Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Josh Chessman, June 11, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

