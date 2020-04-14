Hill Country Indoor Partners with Ballogy to Implement Virtual Player Development

Sports Facility Helps Basketball Players Train at Home Via the Ballogy App

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCI--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare and develop for their sports, announced today that Hill Country Indoor (HCI), the newest and most advanced indoor sports and fitness facility located in central Texas, has partnered with Ballogy to offer virtual basketball training and development.

“Our platform was designed to connect coaches to athletes while providing tracking and performance analysis,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We are thrilled to be working with HCI as we take our technology a step further by virtualizing development curriculums and physical education.”

Ballogy’s unique shot tracking and analytics app gives HCI athletes the ability to participate in a series of shooting challenges and drills on their own while receiving remote feedback from the facility’s coaches and trainers. Results are automatically stored within athletes’ profiles for ongoing measurement and improvement. The Ballogy app utilizes a fun and engaging forum for individuals to have a unique experience when competing, connecting, and networking with others.

“Our mission is to provide a versatile, family-friendly space for every level of sports and fitness enthusiast,” said Jeff Spillar, senior sports director at Hill Country Indoor. “While families are not able to gather at our location right now, Ballogy enables our youth to stay active, healthy, and connected from anywhere.”

“We are honored to be working with HCI as we help athletes develop and train in a whole new way,” said Young. “HCI is a one-of-a-kind facility and we are excited to pair their fitness and sports performance expertise with our mobile app to implement virtual player development for their members.”

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare and develop for their sports. Ballogy’s unique social networking application and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic performance and improve their skills at every level of the game. The Ballogy platform also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

About Hill Country Indoor

Located in the heart of central Texas, Hill Country Indoor is a 140,000 square foot privately owned indoor sports and fitness facility. Hill Country Indoor utilizes the existing, natural terrain and provides multiple levels of court and field space for athletic training and play. Additionally, private gym memberships, hitting and pitching tunnels, party and meeting room space, healthy concession and the latest technology round out offerings for the whole family. www.hillcountryindoor.com

Jill Ford

jill@ballogy.com

512-657-8915