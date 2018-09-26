Highspot Secures $35 Million

SEATTLE — Highspot, developer of sales enablement platform, has closed a $35 million Series C round led by new investor OpenView with participation from Madrona Venture Group, Salesforce Ventures and Shasta Ventures. To date, Highspot has raised a total of $64 million in funding .

The new investment will fuel Highspot’s market expansion. The demand for sales enablement technology has skyrocketed, with the percentage of companies with a dedicated enablement person, program or function having increased by 180 percent last year, according to the 2017 CSO Insights Sales Enablement Optimization Report.

With the company’s deep understanding of the market need, superior technology and customer-first focus, Highspot has seen more than 300 percent user growth year-over-year and experiences 90 percent adoption and usage on average.

“Highspot is the ideal investment for us, given our firm’s focus on product led growth and rapid market expansion,” said Blake Bartlett, a Partner at OpenView who will join Highspot’s Board of Directors. “After speaking with Highspot’s customers, it was clear that the company is changing the sales enablement landscape in a fundamental way by creating a product that is indispensable to a seller’s daily workflow.”

Highspot is helping companies win more business and achieve unparalleled ROI on sales content and training investments by solving crucial needs for sales, sales enablement and marketing teams. With Highspot’s best-in-class enablement capabilities, teams can effectively:

Organize, personalize, discover and share content

Prepare sellers for any conversation with readiness materials

Engage buyers with personalized content and track engagement

Identify and optimize best practices with end-to-end analytics

“Having achieved a leadership position in the sales enablement space, Highspot is poised to scale globally,” said Robert Wahbe, Highspot co-founder and CEO. “Our growing team is attracting industry top talent, which is accelerating innovation and fueling our hyper growth. We are excited to partner with OpenView, and we look forward to taking our sales enablement solution that sales reps and marketers love to new markets.”