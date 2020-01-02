HighRadius to Kick off 7th Annual Radiance Order-to-Cash & Treasury Transformation UnConference at the Home of the Dallas Cowboys

With over 1,000 financial and technology professionals, 20+ industry workshops and 100+ peer-led sessions, the 2020 conference will feature speakers from Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies including Staples, Danone, Bose, and L’Oréal

HOUSTON & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order-to-cash and treasury management processes, will be hosting the Radiance 2020 Order-to-Cash & Treasury Unconference between February 5-7, 2020, at the Dallas Cowboys stadium. Spread over 3 days, Radiance 2020 is about looking into the future of order-to-cash and treasury operations with “Perfect 20/20 Vision.”

Sashi Narahari, Founder and CEO of HighRadius, said, “The office of the CFO knows that innovation and disruption are the only two options and hence Radiance 2020 will bring together leading order-to-cash and treasury professionals to discuss the strategy, and the technology they’re banking on to transform their functions over the next decade.”

The action-packed three-day conference will see more than 1,000 finance and technology professionals raise the roof at the Dallas Cowboys stadium and experience the greatest conference party ever. With 100 peer-led sessions and 20 industry workshops held in the locker room, sponsor clubs, and on the field, attendees will be able to build a customized schedule of peer-led sessions and 1-on-1 interactions across a variety of tracks, including sessions focused on:

CFO Focused : Interactions with analysts from Gartner, Forrester and The Hackett Group, roundtable discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities

: Interactions with analysts from Gartner, Forrester and The Hackett Group, roundtable discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities For Senior Finance Executives : Digital transformation workshops for credit and collections led by The Hackett Group, and exclusive panel discussions

: Digital transformation workshops for credit and collections led by The Hackett Group, and exclusive panel discussions For Order-to-Cash Professionals : Sharing of best practices and case studies on order-to-cash automation

: Sharing of best practices and case studies on order-to-cash automation For Treasury Professionals : Industry experts discussion on treasury transformation, best practices and available technologies

: Industry experts discussion on treasury transformation, best practices and available technologies For Career Development : Specially crafted A/R and treasury courses by qualified trainers and subject matter experts

: Specially crafted A/R and treasury courses by qualified trainers and subject matter experts Integrated Receivables Value Optimization Workshops: 1-on-1 interaction with value engineering experts to create customized reports for A/R and treasury benchmarking.

Get more information on full agenda, registration and tickets here: https://radiance.highradius.com/

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company which leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius® Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting, and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda™ Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOne™ B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com.

Treble

Reagan Costa

highradius@treblepr.com

512.960.8222