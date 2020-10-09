HighRadius Adds New Leader to Accelerate Fintech Adoption for Clients

Former Wolters Kluwer Executive joins HighRadius to help adopt technology to improve operational execution for Order-to-Cash teams

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order-to-cash and treasury management processes, today announced the addition of Jared Lane as Vice President, Digital Transformation. Jared and his team, in collaboration with partners, will accelerate the adoption of HighRadius products to transform finance processes to deliver quantifiable business results.

Jared brings over 20 years of experience in helping the C-suite at Global 2000 companies modernize their back-office tech stack. Prior to joining HighRadius, Jared was Chief of Staff, Worldwide Sales for Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. Jared holds a bachelor's degree in Information and Operations Management from Texas A&M University.

“CFOs are fast-tracking their finance digital transformation initiatives in this uncertain economy,” said Sashi Narahari, President and CEO of HighRadius. “I’m thrilled to have Jared join the team to support our 500+ clients to adopt HighRadius technology to drive operational efficiency and insights.”

"I am excited to join the HighRadius team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last decade,” Jared said. “HighRadius is perfectly positioned to help its clients transform their business for better customer experience and thrive in the ever-changing business and market conditions.”

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius® Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda™ Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOne™ B2B network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com

