HigherGround Launches New Technology to Livestream 911 Emergency Calls Directly to Police Officers

Live911 now available for police departments to improve response times and de-escalate dangerous situations

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HigherGround, a developer of solution-based software that captures, stores, and retrieves telecommunications, location, and radio data, announced the introduction of Live911, a first-ever solution to securely livestream 911 emergency calls directly to authorized officers in the field and provide precise GPS map location of the caller.

With Live911, officers can hear the caller’s voice in real-time revealing the sense of urgency, small details that may not otherwise be provided, and have access to immediate updates on the situation. This new technology provides a “head start” for officers monitoring incoming 911 calls within their particular area by eliminating standard delays from dispatching. In police response, minutes or even seconds matter.

“With 24 years of experience in public safety, HigherGround takes pride in creating mission critical solutions that become game changers,” said HigherGround President and CEO Terry Ryan. “Live911 will reduce response times, increase situational awareness for officers, and enhance their ability to resolve issues in the safest and most effective manner.”

The vision for closing the gap between police dispatcher to first responders came from retired Chula Vista Police Captain Fritz Reber. For more than a year, HigherGround and the Chula Vista Police Department partnered to develop, refine, and test this technology. Live911 is currently being fully deployed throughout CVPD and beta tests are completing at police departments in Clovis, CA and Polk County, FL.

“Live911 is critical right now as we evaluate the challenges law enforcement is facing,” said Chief Roxana Kennedy, Chula Vista Police Department. “This tool assists officers by providing them with more information to make better informed decisions, to respond quicker and de-escalate dangerous situations, and to save people’s lives.”

Live911 is now available for purchase, training and deployment at police agencies across the country. For more information, view video. To schedule a demo, visit www.live911.com.

About HigherGround, Inc.

HigherGround, Inc. provides reliable recording for mission critical communications. Our multi-channel recording and QA solutions transform data into actionable intelligence to optimize operations, enhance operator performance, and reduce costs. HigherGround’s Capture911 recording and incident reconstruction solution is the innovation leader in public safety has been deployed in thousands of organizations across the United States.

