Higher Digital Launches its Culture Assessment to Measure Higher Education Institutions’ Cultural-Readiness for Digital Transformation

The data-driven assessment allows colleges and universities to obtain actionable data to better align their cultures for successful digital transformation in today’s new age of digital learning

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Higher Digital, a leader in helping higher education institutions drive actionable change, launches a data-driven Culture Assessment that can measure an institution’s cultural-readiness for digital transformation. The Culture Assessment is complimentary and available to any employee at any institution.

Recognizing that an institution’s cultural alignment is a critical success factor in digital transformation initiatives, Higher Digital releases the assessment tool to help institutions better understand their culture in the context of a digital world, benchmark themselves against other institutions, and identify priorities for adjusting their culture to embrace strategic change.

“Digital transformation is more than just integrating and upgrading digital technology or moving to the cloud. It requires a cultural alignment that prioritizes and enables such activities to be enacted quickly and successfully,” said Wayne Bovier, CEO of Higher Digital. “Our new Culture Assessment allows institutions to gauge their cultural-readiness and chart a path forward that enables them to keep pace with the new age of digital learning and improve student experiences.”

Higher Digital’s Culture Assessment will help institutions of all sizes, complexity, and stages of digital maturity understand how they score relative to best practices in higher education culture. Features include:

Determine the cultural readiness for digital transformation across 3 dimensions (organization, operations, and technology).

for digital transformation across 3 dimensions (organization, operations, and technology). Quickly prioritize the most important improvement areas to increase chances for digital transformation success.

to increase chances for digital transformation success. Benchmark results across the industry on cultural aspects of digital transformation.

across the industry on cultural aspects of digital transformation. Build awareness of cultural readiness for digital transformation across the institution.

This Culture Assessment is the fourth in a series of assessments that Higher Digital has created for higher education institutions. Earlier this year, Higher Digital collaborated with the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) to launch an Accreditation-Readiness Assessment that evaluates distance education capabilities and provides insight to develop an improvement plan. The Culture Assessment is available now, alongside other assessments for digital transformation success, here.

About Higher Digital

Higher Digital is a digital transformation management company that provides consulting, software, and data benchmarking tools to significantly reduce the time and cost for higher education executives to assess, plan, and measure their technology strategies. Higher Digital’s corporate headquarters is located in Tysons Corner, Virginia, and the company’s European office is located in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. For more information, please visit higher.digital.

Emily Brown

REQ

(703) 287-7820

ebrown@req.co