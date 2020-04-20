Hewlett Packard Enterprise Declares a Regular Dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Board of Directors has declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common stock.

This dividend, the third in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's fiscal year 2020, is payable on or about July 1, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2020.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has approximately 1.3 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HPE may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of financial performance, or plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations or performance. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include those that are described in HPE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and that are otherwise described or updated from time to time in Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

