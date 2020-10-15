Hewlett Packard Enterprise Accelerates Pivot to Drive Long-Term Sustainable, Profitable Growth and Announces FY21 Outlook

Estimates FY21 non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share outlook of $1.56-$1.76, up 10% year-over-year at the mid-point when adjusted for stock-based compensation expense

Estimates FY21 GAAP diluted net earnings per share outlook of $0.34-$0.54, up $0.77 year-over-year at the mid-point

Expects free cash flow to grow at a 3-year CAGR of over 50% between FY20 and FY23

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today held its virtual Securities Analyst Meeting and provided strategy and financial updates from Antonio Neri, president and CEO, Tarek Robbiati, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and members of the leadership team. The webcast and presentations can be found on the HPE Investor Relations Website: hpe.com/investor/SAM2020.

HPE is accelerating its pivot as edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company

Last year at its Securities Analyst Meeting, HPE unveiled its edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service vision and strategy to drive long-term sustainable, profitable growth. Neri affirmed the strategy is more relevant than ever, and discussed the company’s plans to accelerate its ability to meet evolving customer needs.

“While the global pandemic is unlike any crisis we have ever faced, it has served as a catalyst, making digital transformation a strategic imperative for enterprises,” said Neri. “Enterprises need to deliver secure connectivity, remote work solutions, data analytics capabilities and mobile-first, cloud-like experiences to their employees and customers. And they need to do it with speed and flexibility, preserving liquidity to navigate the macro economic uncertainty and adapt to the new world. This is a significant opportunity for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.”

Neri continued, “We already have a distinctive and industry leading portfolio of edge-to-cloud solutions and unique capabilities that are resonating with customers. To capitalize on this opportunity, we have outlined a set of strategic priorities to stabilize our core businesses, double down on growth areas and accelerate our pivot to as-a-service, while also taking a deliberate set of actions to strengthen our financial foundation and invest in our future.”

Advancing HPE’s strategy to drive long-term sustainable, profitable growth

Across all HPE businesses, the company is aligning resources, unlocking operating leverage and investing in growth.

Transform and stabilize core compute and storage businesses: Compute and storage are essential resources for enterprises to process and store data. HPE has leadership positions in these businesses and is focused on growing market share in profitable segments. The company is also focused on driving operational services attach and recurring revenue by pivoting to as-a-service offerings. By driving increased performance in these core businesses, HPE can further align resources to new growth segments.

Double down in growth businesses: HPE is focused on making strategic investments to fuel future growth and has taken very deliberate steps to pivot its portfolio and expand into new customer segments and markets. HPE’s Intelligent Edge and High Performance Compute businesses are examples of investing for growth. For example, HPE recently closed its acquisition of Silver Peak that provides HPE Aruba with an immediate and leading position in the fast-growing SD-WAN market.

Accelerate our pivot to as a service: Last year, HPE committed to delivering its entire portfolio as a service by the end of 2022. HPE’s pivot to offering everything as a service is a significant long-term value driver and has momentum. HPE GreenLake, HPE’s consumption-based offering, is one of HPE’s fastest-growing businesses. In Q3, HPE GreenLake services orders grew a record 80% from the prior-year period or 82% when adjusted for currency. The company plans to continue to invest in its capabilities to deliver a differentiated experience for its customers.

Allocate resources and invest for the future: HPE committed to taking a deliberate set of actions to strengthen its financial foundation and allocate resources to areas of growth when it announced a cost optimization and prioritization plan in May. The company remains on track with its guidance to generate a net annualized run-rate savings of $800 million by the end of FY22, with most of the savings achieved by the end of FY21.

“Across all of our businesses, we are making bold moves to drive our agility, strengthen our capabilities, simplify our processes, and enhance our execution,” said Neri. “Our ability to continue to innovate for our customers is made possible by strong fiscal management and execution, which in turn drives value for all stakeholders,” said Neri.

Financial Update

Tarek Robbiati, executive vice president and CFO, provided a financial update, including an outlook for FY21.

“We have the right portfolio of assets and the financial strength to invest in the areas where we see the strongest opportunity for growth and high returns,” said Robbiati. “Execution on our strategic priorities combined with a robust financial architecture geared toward reigniting top line growth and boosting free cash flow generation will result in long-term value creation.”

FY20 Expectations

As previously disclosed in HPE’s third quarter earnings call, non-GAAP diluted net EPS is expected to be approximately $1.30 to $1.34. GAAP diluted net loss per share is expected to be approximately of $0.35 to $0.31.

FY21 Outlook

HPE expects its non-GAAP operating profit growth to be approximately 15-20% year-over-year, excluding costs of approximately $2.0 billion primarily related to transformation costs, stock compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. The company expects non-GAAP Other Income & Expense of approximately $150 million of an expense, excluding approximately $35 million net expense impact from the amortization of the basis difference in relation to the H3C divestiture, tax indemnification adjustments, and non-service net periodic benefit credits. The company expects a non-GAAP tax rate of 14%.

HPE expects non-GAAP diluted net EPS of $1.56 to $1.76, up 10% year-over-year at the mid-point when adjusted for stock-based compensation expense. The company expects GAAP diluted net EPS to be approximately $0.34 to $0.54, up $0.77 year-over-year at the mid-point and includes after-tax costs of approximately $1.22 per share related primarily to transformation costs, stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets.

Free cash flow is expected to be $0.9 billion to $1.1 billion, up 65% year-over-year at the mid-point.

Long-Term Financial Profile

HPE provided its long-term financial model for FY20-FY23. The company expects compounded annual revenue growth rate of 1-3% adjusted for currency driven by Edge, High Performance Compute & Mission Critical Systems and as-a-Service business.

The company expects strategic priorities will translate into a stronger financial architecture with sustainable, profitable growth and increasing recurring revenues at higher gross margins over time. The company expects compounded annual non-GAAP operating profit growth rate of 10-12% driven by investments in key growth areas and optimized operating model.

Non-GAAP diluted net EPS is expected to grow at a higher compounded annual growth rate of 7-9% and as-a-Service ARR will nearly triple to over $1.4 billion with free cash flow of over $2.0 billion by FY23.

The company will prioritize balanced dividend distributions and investments to help fuel future growth through a dynamic capital allocation framework.

