Hershey Farm Inn Has Selected Agilysys® Property Management Solutions (PMS)

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Hershey Farm Inn has selected rGuest Stay PMS and rGuest Book solutions to help improve the guest experience, increase revenue and enhance operational efficiency.

A long-time Agilysys customer, Hershey Farm elected to move to Agilysys’ cloud-based PMS, rGuest Stay. Due to its breadth of features and ease-of use, this innovative solution is being implemented broadly across hotels of all sizes, from chains to small boutiques. With a browser-based UI and robust guest-centric capabilities, rGuest Stay offers Hershey Farm fast time to value through improved operational efficiency and elevated guest service. The addition of integrated rGuest Book brings a commission-free booking engine that allows the property to offer flexible room upgrades and add-ons during the booking process to increase revenue and promote guest loyalty.

The Inn at Hershey Farm proudly offers not just one but three distinct lodging experiences on one property. No matter which lodging experience a guest chooses, they will enjoy the scenic walking trails, children’s play areas, friendly farm animals and refreshing outdoor pools, beautiful views and peaceful quiet that make Hershey Farm and Lancaster, Pa famous.

“Hershey Farm Inn is pleased to grow our relationship with Agilysys,” said Ryan Zeager, Property Manager at Hershey Farm Inn. “Their easy-to-use rGuest Stay PMS solution and rGuest Book booking engine allow us to focus on the guest experience, not the software. With complete guest visibility and the flexibility to easily adjust our booking offers as the market demands, we increase both guest loyalty and revenue.”

rGuest Stay is a cloud-based, intuitive PMS that allows users to focus on connecting with guests on a personal level. As a one-stop solution, rGuest provides the capability to increase revenue, improve occupancy and inventory management, reduce costs, and increase brand and guest satisfaction for properties from small destination resorts to large national chains. rGuest Stay delivers intuitive PMS functionality across operations that empowers users to deliver more meaningful guest experiences.

rGuest Book is a commission-free, easy-to-use reservation system that’s designed to move guests effortlessly through the booking process. Book a single room, or multiple rooms at once while attractively presenting all of the promotions and options the property has to offer. Real-time room availability allows selling to the last room to boost the value of the entire property, while seamless integration with PMS enables better guest service and operational management. And as a mobile-friendly solution, the responsive design provides a flexible booking process whether on a phone, tablet or desktop.

"We are pleased to help Hershey Farm Inn expand the value it derives from Agilysys products,” said Wes Taylor, Area Vice President, Hotel, Resorts and Cruise Sales at Agilysys. “We are seeing a rapid increase in adoption of rGuest Stay at properties of all sizes, and I am confident that Hershey Farm will find that the combination of rGuest Stay PMS and rGuest Book will help them drive improved guest loyalty and revenue while optimizing operational efficiencies.”

