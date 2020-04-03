Here’s a Bit of Good News: Boogie Board™ Is Giving Away Thousands of Free Boogie Board Electronic Writing Tablets to Families Adjusting to Working and Learning From Home!

Small things can make a big difference.

KENT, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kent Displays® announced today that they will give away thousands of Boogie Boards to families adjusting to the new reality of working and learning from home. Quantities are limited. Sign-up now to get one.

Over the past decade, Boogie Board products have redefined writing and drawing — no paper, no pens, no mess, and nothing to plug in or charge. Simply write, draw or doodle with a stylus or even your finger nail and erase with the push of a button. They offer a variety of products to meet the needs of everyone. Kids can discover, explore, and create with our Kids and Creative Play™ products. Busy parents can easily leave a quick note or reminder with an everyday favorite like Jot™. Professionals and students can write, plan and sketch with their Blackboard™ line.

Boogie Boards are especially relevant and useful these days to families stuck at home. Their simple design makes them an ideal product to bust boredom, simplify the home, and reduce clutter. In fact, there is something about using one that almost feels magical.

“ We are a small company in Ohio and family is at the heart of our business. That’s why we wanted to reach out and support as many families as we could who are adjusting to their new situation,” stated Dr. Asad Khan, CEO of Kent Displays, “ We are offering these free Boogie Boards because we wanted to reciprocate the love so many of our customers have given to our Boogie Board family over the past decade.”

Sign up at www.myboogieboard.com/clutter-free to get your free Boogie Board while supplies last. Limit 1 per household.

About Kent Displays®:

