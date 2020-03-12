Hello Alvin Gives Uninsured/Underinsured Consumers Instant Telehealth Access to US Board Certified Physicians

Pre-Screening is essential

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hello Alvin is giving uninsured/underinsured consumers access to its quality telemedicine services at an affordable price. Sold directly online, this on-demand telehealth network provides consumers direct access to a variety of healthcare resources by email, phone or video for acute minor illnesses. Visit www.HelloAlvin.com or call 844.446.2584.

Plan options are now available. Be sure to indicate the discount code – MyAlvinPlan -- for the monthly subscription. The One Time Use Doctor Visit includes a one-time virtual doctor visit by phone or video. A bundled healthcare offering includes:

• 24/7 access to doctors by phone or video, powered by Teladoc®

• 24/7 free and unlimited Registered Nurse Advice Line

• 24/7 free and unlimited Email-a-Specialist

• Free discount prescription card, offering 20-80% off prescription drugs

“This program is designed to meet the unmet needs of nearly 100 million Americans who are either completely uninsured (self-pay) or under-insured on high-deductible health plans,” says Joey Truscelli, CEO, Alvin Healthcare. “This includes the 68 million Americans who do not have access to a credit card or bank account, also known as ‘the unbanked.’ We’re also serving the needs of part-time workers, seasonal workers, those who work in the gig-economy and small and medium sized employers. This high-quality service is especially important and timely given the coronavirus pandemic.”

He emphasizes the mission of Hello Alvin to provide value to these underserved individuals by providing greater access to care and saving consumers time and money on minor illness treatment by providing direct access to telehealth, 24/7 nationwide.

“Regardless of whether the user has insurance or not, they can access medical care directly through Hello Alvin and our partnership network,” Truscelli continues. “People can purchase an annual subscription and pay monthly or buy a one-time use doctor visit.”

About Hello Alvin™

Hello Alvin™ is an online healthcare service providing consumers direct access to quality care through its secure, HIPAA-compliant suite of mobile telehealth tools. Visit https://helloalvin.com for more info.

Michelle Aimee

844-446-2584 (ext. 702)