Helios Technologies To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 2

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 2, 2020. Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tricia Fulton, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the Company’s financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call:

Monday, November 2, 2020

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8573

Internet webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.heliostechnologies.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday, November 9, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13711361. The webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.heliostechnologies.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions for diverse markets. The Company operates in two business segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment markets and sells products globally under the brands of Sun Hydraulics in relation to cartridge valve technology, Custom Fluidpower with regard to hydraulic system design and Faster in connection with quick release coupling solutions. Global Electronics brands include Enovation Controls and Murphy for fully-tailored solutions with a broad range of rugged and reliable instruments such as displays, controls and instrumentation products. Helios Technologies and information about its associated companies is available online at www.heliostechnologies.com.

