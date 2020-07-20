Helios Technologies Announces Conversion of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Virtual Meeting Format

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios Technologies” or the “Company”), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, announced today that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in a virtual meeting format only, by webcast, in place of a physical gathering. The Company made the change in light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, and to protect its shareholders, directors, officers, employees and families. Further information regarding the change of location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the Notice of Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 20, 2020.

Voting Electronically and Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting

The Company's shareholders as of the close of business on June 1, 2020, or their duly appointed proxies, can join the live virtual meeting. Shareholders will be able to listen, vote and submit questions from any remote location with internet connectivity by going to the following website link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HLIO2020.

Shareholders are encouraged to go to the website link and register ahead of the Annual Meeting. In order to vote at the meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability of proxy materials previously received.

Proxy Information

Whether shareholders plan to attend Helios’s 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting or not, all shareholders are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the Company’s 2020 proxy materials. The proxy card included with the proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting venue but may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting. Shareholders are also encouraged to submit their proxies by phone, internet or mail as early as possible to avoid any processing delays that may be caused by the COVID-19 environment.

For additional information regarding how shareholders may attend, participate in or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed on June 8, 2020. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting only if they held shares as of the close of business on June 1, 2020, the record date designated by the Board of Directors for the meeting.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions for diverse markets. The Company operates in two business segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment markets and sells products globally under the brands of Sun Hydraulics in relation to cartridge valve technology, Custom Fluidpower with regard to hydraulic system design and Faster in connection with quick release coupling solutions. Global Electronics brands include Enovation Controls and Murphy for fully-tailored solutions with a broad range of rugged and reliable instruments such as displays, controls and instrumentation products.

