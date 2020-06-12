HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements Announces Co-Presidents

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HealthSTARtswithUS--Effective immediately, SVP of Strategic Solutions, Patrick Purcell and SVP of Data Integration/Analytics, Russell West will elevate to Co-Presidents of HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements (HSE) according to Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Chris Sweeney. HSE is a full-service medical communications company that has been transforming the life sciences industry as a pioneer in peer-to-peer education for over 22-years and since 2011 has been the industry leader in virtual engagements. Having executed over 85,000 virtual events to date, including virtual peer to peer education, speaker trainings, advisory boards and more, HSE combines robust proprietary technologies, virtual content creation or refinement with a 100% in-house virtual team to deliver quality engagements and cost-efficient programs.

“Patrick and Russell bring a vast wealth of experience and expertise of the life science industry, offering a unique and unmatched set of expertise, and a comfort in working together as leaders for many years now,” stated Mr. Sweeney. “They will lead HSE into a changing marketplace, one that is continually more focused on virtual events, and demanding of agility, as well as continuing the legacy and mission that is central to the success of HealthSTAR – deliver maximum value, innovation, and best-in-market service.”

“Continuing to deliver on HSEs legacy of the highest level of service and execution, combined with a strategic focus on innovation and enabling our clients to deliver their important messages across multiple channels, has never been more critical due to the current environment. Our clients’ goals haven’t changed due to recent developments; they’ve just gotten harder to achieve. Working with Russ and Chris to continue delivering for our clients is an exciting opportunity,” outlines Pat, having spent over 20 years delivering compliant and strategic solutions to biopharmaceutical clients.

“The challenge to carry HealthSTAR into the future is exciting, and will certainly require us to continue to adapt and innovate in this ever-changing market,” states Russ, an industry thought-leader in market technology and compliance with over 20 years of experience designing and delivering transformational technology solutions to the life sciences industry. “Our mission hasn’t changed, but the landscape always does and will – Pat and I are honored to lead the HealthSTAR team on that journey!”

