BusinessWire

Head of Uber Eats to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Head of Uber Eats to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced today that Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, vice president of Delivery and head of Uber Eats, will participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Mr. Gore-Coty is scheduled to appear at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time.


A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
investor@uber.com

Media Contact:
press@uber.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Brother Introduces Hardware as a Service (HaaS) Program for Mobile and Desktop Printer Line

Posted on Author Business Wire

In today’s uncertain times, ‘Shift & Print’ Subscription Service can help a wide range of businesses acquire the printing technology they need to provide essential services to their customers, without undue stress on the bottom line.
WESTMINSTER, …
BusinessWire

WiSA Announces Commercial Launch of Klipsch’s WiSA Certified Reference Wireless Speaker Line

Posted on Author Business Wire

Available for Purchase Now, Award-Winning Speakers Work Seamlessly with Any WiSA Ready Products, Including LG’s OLED and NanoCell 4K and 8K TVs
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WiSA #WiSA–WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comp…
BusinessWire

SAIC Adds New Innovation Factory Hub in Huntsville, Alabama

Posted on Author Business Wire

Company’s expansion in Huntsville accelerates modernization initiatives for SAIC’s Department of Defense and federal government agency customers
RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today plans …