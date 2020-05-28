HCL Technologies and Broadcom Expand Their Global Preferred Services Partnership to Include Symantec Enterprise Security Consulting

NOIDA, India, & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced an expansion of the preferred services partnership signed in 2018 with Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. HCL will broaden its professional services offerings to include Symantec Enterprise Division (SED) consulting services, which was part of Broadcom’s enterprise security solutions.

As part of the partnership, the majority of Broadcom's Symantec enterprise consulting team will transition to HCL. This includes expertise across endpoint security, web security services, cloud security, and data loss prevention. Symantec enterprise consulting employees will join HCL’s Enterprise Studio, which provides professional services for Broadcom Enterprise Software solutions. The Symantec U.S. Federal Consulting Services and Cyber Threat Analysis Programs will remain with the Symantec Enterprise Division of Broadcom.

“The enhanced partnership with Broadcom combined with HCL’s rich legacy in CyberSecurity will help our customers establish a secure environment to further explore and pursue their enterprise growth objectives,” said Abhishek Shankar, Senior Vice President, HCL Technologies.

“This is the next phase of a successful relationship between our two companies, built on HCL’s proven professional services model and their Enterprise Studio offering,” said Art Gilliland, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Symantec Enterprise Division, Broadcom. “This agreement will provide Broadcom customers the expertise and services needed to ensure their mission-critical infrastructure software needs are met.”

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, through its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of ideapreneurship™ enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in areas of Applications, Infrastructure, Digital Process Operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. Under P&P, HCL provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized under Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended March 31, 2020, HCL has a consolidated revenue of US$ 9.94 billion and its 150,423 ideapreneurs operate out of 46 countries. For more information, visit www.hcltech.com.

Forward–looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes’,’ strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

HCL Technologies

Anne Coyle, US

Anne.coyle@hcl.com

Elka Ghudial, Europe

Elka.ghudial@hcl.com

Devneeta Pahuja, India and APAC

Devneeta.p@hcl.com

Broadcom

Jon Piazza, US

Jon.piazza@broadcom.com