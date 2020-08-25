Haymarket Media Partners with Expertscape

The two medical information specialist companies combine forces

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#haymarket--Haymarket Media, Inc, a leading provider of clinical information for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce a partnership with Expertscape Inc, the preeminent source for ranking and finding medical experts across more than 29,000 biomedical topics.

The Haymarket Medical Network (HMN) is a digital platform of 19 medical brands delivering a drug database, features, CME, diagnostic information, and point-of-care tools to assist healthcare professionals (HCPs) in the decision making process. Each month hundreds of thousands of HCPs visit the brands in the HMN to engage with trusted content, created by an experienced team of medical journalists and clinicians.

Expertscape uses a proprietary algorithm to identify the most knowledgeable physicians in the world by specific disease states. This 100% objective process identifies and ranks experts based on published scientific articles, not on patient rankings, search results or other subjective methods. Expertscape allows physicians to identify the real medical experts for referrals and consults by disease and patients to find options for a second opinion. The results can be sorted by geographic location and medical center so nearby physicians are easy to identify. Expertscape already has significant organic traffic, which will grow faster as part of this partnership.

“We are excited to bring Expertscape’s unique product to the healthcare professionals that visit the Haymarket Medical Network,” said Jim Burke RPh, General Manager at Haymarket. “Expertscape is a truly unique tool that can help our readers find options when they need to refer a difficult-to-treat patient to a specialist. As medicine continues to become more and more specialized, it’s critical to find the right expert as soon as possible to start effective treatment early, and Expertscape does just that.”

“Our strategic partnership with Haymarket, and to be part of the Haymarket Network, is an exciting step for us. The combined potential of our two companies will enable us to deliver valuable services for our customers,” said Brendan McAdams, Chief Business Officer at Expertscape. “As a company intently focused on recognizing and celebrating medical expertise and knowledge, we are particularly excited by the opportunity to work closely and strategically with Haymarket’s team to create innovative new services as a direct result of our combined capabilities and assets.”

The partnership brings together two teams that work every day to improve patient outcomes in unique ways. Haymarket brings a highly engaged audience and marketing capabilities to Expertscape’s unique and objective ranking algorithm. Allowing the visitors to the HMN to engage with Expertscape is a win-win situation for both patients and medical professionals.

About Haymarket Medical Network

Haymarket Medical Network reaches healthcare practitioners through a multichannel environment that includes more than a dozen unique brands offered across multiple formats - web, app, print and live events. Its inter-connectivity allows users to move from brand to brand to discover the relevant content they need to make practice-related decisions. Included in the network is the renowned drug database MPR, continuing medical education company myCME, as well as an expanding portfolio of websites that deliver news and feature content targeting specific therapeutic areas such as Cardiology Advisor, Infection Disease Advisor, Oncology Nurse Advisor and more. To learn more, visit www.haymarketmedicalnetwork.com.

About Expertscape

The Expertscape medical search and ranking solution uses objective algorithms and the peer-reviewed publications of the NIH PubMed database to identify the most knowledgeable and experienced doctors and medical institutions across over 29,000 specific topics, stratified by geography. This enables healthcare consumers and physicians to quickly and easily find knowledgeable specialists for difficult or serious medical issues. Expertscape defines an expert as those who have published peer-reviewed research in the science, therapies, and complications for a specific medical topic. To learn more or search on any medical topic, visit www.expertscape.com.

