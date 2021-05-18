Hayden AI Closes $4.5 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Hayden AI Technologies, a smart city solutions provider, announced the closing of a $4.5 million funding round led by BootstrapLabs, an early-stage Silicon Valley venture capital firm focused on Applied Artificial Intelligence. This brings the company’s total funding to $9.5 million, including a $5 million seed round from last year.

The new funding will go towards accelerating the development and delivery of AI-powered solutions aimed at enabling governments to achieve their goals of safer streets, equitable transportation, and efficient urban mobility.

In addition to BootstrapLabs also participating in the round were seed stage investor Modern Venture Partners, UC Berkeley’s Strawberry Creek Ventures, and e.Republic’s venture arm focused on information technology for state and local government markets. Seed round lead investor Autotech Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on tech start-ups in the global ground transportation industry, also made follow-on investments.