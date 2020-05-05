Harry Lorick Named One of APWA’S 2020 Top Ten Public Works Leaders of the Year

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harry Lorick, P.E., President of LA Consulting, Inc., has been named one of the 2020 Top Ten Public Works Leaders of the Year by the American Public Works Association (APWA).

In its 61st year, the award is one of APWA’s highest honors, and is based on a lifetime of professional contributions. Lorick is also the first private engineer or consultant from California to garner the award. Since joining APWA in early 1980s, he has worked in 14 states and several foreign countries assisting in process improvement in over 100 agencies, and written 45 articles on improvement and work/asset management. Among his efforts have been volunteer and mentoring support for high school, college and young professionals. Recipients of the awards, noted APWA, “are selected by past Top Ten recipients and embody professionalism, expertise, and personal dedication to improving the quality of life in their communities through the advancement of public works services and technology.”

In honoring Lorick and the other recipients, APWA President Bill Spearman, P.E., added that “It’s an honor for APWA to recognize these individuals for their dedication to public works and their daily efforts to make the lives better for the citizens in the communities they serve. APWA and the public works industry comprise a family of professionals who believe in the value of public service. As a family, it’s important to celebrate their accomplishments, especially in times like these.”

