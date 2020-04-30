Harris Williams Advises Kalkomey Holdings, LLC on its Sale to Cove Hill Partners

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Kalkomey Holdings, LLC (Kalkomey), a portfolio company of Inverness Graham, on its sale to Cove Hill Partners (Cove Hill). Kalkomey is a leading provider of online recreational safety education and cloud-based agency management solutions to both government agencies and outdoor enthusiasts. The transaction was led by Mike Wilkins, Tyler Dewing, Andy Leed, Brian Titterington and Ben de Fiebre of the Harris Williams Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group.

“It was a pleasure working with Kalkomey’s management team and Inverness Graham on this transaction,” said Mike Wilkins, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Under the leadership of CEO Jason Alexander, Kalkomey has become one of the largest e-learning and software providers to the outdoor recreation sector through a combination of strong organic growth and strategic M&A.”

“We are excited to see how Kalkomey will continue to evolve in partnership with Cove Hill over the coming years,” said Andy Leed, a director at Harris Williams. “This transaction extends our experience advising premier companies in the education and government technology sectors, having completed eight transactions in the space over the last two years. It’s also a testament that, although market dynamics may be challenging and are leading to less traditional M&A, transactions are still closing.”

Kalkomey is a leading provider of online recreational safety education, certifications and cloud-based agency management solutions. The company serves both outdoor enthusiasts and state and local government agencies in all 50 U.S. states, as well as Australia, Canada, Guam, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. Through its modern learning management system, Kalkomey delivers regulatory-approved safety education courses and certifications for a broad spectrum of outdoor recreational activities, including boating, hunting, snowmobiling, ATVs and scuba diving, among others. Each year, the company trains and certifies nearly one million outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, Kalkomey’s agency management solutions enable state agencies to drive greater operational efficiencies of key workflows from licensing and registration, to certification and event management, to compliance and reporting. Through the integration of its online safety education and agency management solutions, Kalkomey is able to deliver a single platform for recreational safety management that makes outdoor recreation more accessible, drives recreational activity participation and increases civic engagement.

Headquartered in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Inverness Graham is an operationally focused private investment firm that has raised approximately $1 billion of assets. Inverness Graham acquires innovative tech-enabled manufacturing, service and software companies. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, a family owned multi-national industrial company, the firm brings premier resources, developed over a 50-year operating history to support its portfolio companies. Inverness Graham partners with businesses to provide the financial and operational support necessary to accelerate growth while enabling owners to achieve their key liquidity objectives.

Cove Hill Partners is a long-term oriented private equity firm focused on partnering with management teams in the consumer and technology industries. The firm manages a long-duration fund with over $1 billion of commitments from its investors and founders. The firm was founded in 2017 by seasoned private equity investors to invest their personal capital alongside a small group of likeminded investors.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams TMT Group advises leading private and public companies, entrepreneurs, private equity firms and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The TMT Group has deep domain expertise in the Software/SaaS and Internet & Digital Media segments, with particular emphasis on specific verticals including education technology, data analytics, energy technology, fintech, public sector and supply chain/logistics—with a dedicated healthcare technology (HCIT) practice. Across verticals, the firm also advises technology services and networking solutions businesses. For more information on the TMT Group and its recent transactions, visit the TMT Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

