Harness Harnesses $60 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Harness, which operates a Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform for updating software, has closed a $60 million Series B funding round led by IVP, GV (fomerly Google Ventures), and ServiceNow Ventures. Existing investors Menlo Ventures and Unusual Ventures also participated in the round.

Harness will use the funds to expand investment in R&D and scale its growing engineering, sales, and customer success teams.

As every business becomes a software business, engineering teams are under unprecedented pressure to deliver software changes to users faster than ever, and with zero margin for error. The Harness mission is to make the practice of continuous delivery accessible to every business, empowering software teams to move fast and ship software without the fear of failed deployments. Harness uses advanced machine learning and AI to automate software deployments, analyze their quality, and automatically roll back if something goes wrong.

Harness was founded by Jyoti Bansal — former CEO and founder of AppDynamics, an application monitoring company acquired by Cisco for $3.7B in 2017 — and Rishi Singh, a former DevOps platform architect at Apple. Since launching from stealth in October 2017, Harness has experienced tremendous growth and helped dozens of customers such as McAfee, Home Depot, SoulCycle, Bank of Santander, NCR, and Beachbody significantly improve their ability to deliver software changes in modern cloud and container architectures. Customers typically see immediate gains with Harness: reduction in deployment times from many weeks to just a few hours, reduction of deployment-related errors by 95-99% percent, and a 3-4x increase in DevOps team efficiency.

“We were not actively seeking new investment at this point, but our strong market traction created heavy investor interest in Harness, resulting in a fast-moving and heavily oversubscribed Series B round,” said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Harness. “We are thrilled to partner with world-leading investment and technology firms — IVP, GV, and ServiceNow — as we continue to build Harness into the next major software platform company.”

“Harness represents a tremendous opportunity to create the next multi-billion dollar company. The team has a powerful vision to redefine the software delivery process using automation and machine learning, and the company’s market momentum is significantly beyond what we typically see in companies at this stage,” said Steve Harrick, General Partner at IVP. “We were fortunate to be investors in Jyoti Bansal’s previous company AppDynamics, and believe that Jyoti and the all-star team assembled at Harness have the ability to revolutionize software delivery within the enterprise.”

“Harness delivers artificial intelligence to DevOps with thoughtful automation of key components of the software engineering workflow,” said Adam Ghobarah, General Partner at GV. “With a mission driven by Jyoti Bansal and an incredibly strong founding team, Harness has the right team and technology in place to tackle some of the most complex challenges in software development and delivery.”