Happy Returns Named a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s May 2020 Cool Vendors in Retail: Meeting Customer Basic Expectations Is More Important Than Ever

Happy Returns is the only end-to-end returns solution included in Gartner's research, designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Happy Returns today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in the 2020 Cool Vendors in Retail: Meeting Customer Basic Expectations Is More Important Than Ever. The company provides end-to-end solutions for retailers to accept and process online returns including returns software as well as reverse logistics for all major return channels.

According to Gartner, “The greatest opportunities that retailers have right now to survive and even thrive are: providing customers’ basic needs consistently, exceeding their expectations.” Gartner lists five foundational elements for an exceptional customer experience: right assortment, product availability, ease of finding products, efficient order fulfillment, and simplified returns. Happy Returns was mentioned in the returns category.

According to Gartner, “Returns, regardless of whether the order was shipped or fulfilled by a store, will need to be simplified if retailers want to capture initial sales. Further, while returns have been viewed as a dreaded obligation, with better insight retailers can convert a return into an exchange and increase customer retention.”

“CIOs in retail engaged in digital transformation and innovation: improve your returns process to ensure it doesn’t deter initial purchases and uses intelligence capabilities to convert returns into exchanges through meaningful recommendations,” according to Gartner. “Customers expect returning a product to be as effortless as making an initial purchase.”

“We’re thrilled Gartner has recognized Happy Returns as a Cool Vendor,” said David Sobie, CEO and co-founder of Happy Returns. “eCommerce adoption is accelerating due to COVID, and with return rates online 3-4x higher than in brick and mortar stores, it’s more important than ever for retailers to improve returns processes for shoppers and reduce return costs. Our mission is to help them do just that.”

According to Gartner, “Many customers verify return policies prior to purchase, so a cumbersome return process may deter purchasing altogether. Returns, regardless of whether the order was shipped or fulfilled by a store, will need to be simplified if retailers want to capture initial sales.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

