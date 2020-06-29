Happify Health Launches Kopa, a New Care Delivery Platform for People with Chronic Conditions

Kopa for Psoriasis is Happify Health’s First Disease-Specific Product to Market, with Other Disease Areas to Follow

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Happify Health announced the launch of Kopa, a new care delivery platform to support people with chronic conditions. Designed with the complete person in mind, Kopa represents A New Way to Care and has been purpose-built to meet both mental and physical health needs by offering expert advice, community support and personalized recommendations specific to their condition. Kopa aims to improve the experience of living with chronic conditions by driving patient engagement with tools and support to confidently and successfully navigate the clinical, social, psychological and physical challenges of their condition.

Kopa for Psoriasis is the first chronic disease-specific product Happify Health is bringing to market on their new Kopa platform. Available in beta through the App and Play stores today, Kopa for Psoriasis provides people with a platform for open discussions with other psoriasis sufferers, patient advocates and medical professionals within a safe and moderated community. Kopa for Psoriasis also engages patients by providing resources to help manage their disease journey, including education around treatment options, advice to help control symptoms and flare-ups, assistance with questions around how psoriasis affects work and relationships, and guidance to improve sleep, diet, exercise and mental health. In the coming months, Kopa for Psoriasis will continue to add new features to further support the psoriasis community.

“With the launch of Kopa, we’re reimagining how healthcare is delivered to people with chronic conditions,” said Tomer Ben-Kiki, Co-Founder and CEO at Happify Health. “Our goal is to provide easily accessible tools, personalized content, community support and access to medical experts to help people live happier, more fulfilling lives.”

Happify Health selected psoriasis as the condition for their first Kopa product because of the common comorbidities people with psoriasis often experience, such as stress, depression, anxiety, self-consciousness, and impaired social functioning. These comorbidities can often affect work productivity, and lead to a higher BMI as well as an increased likelihood of smoking and alcohol use.

A beta version of Kopa for Psoriasis can be downloaded now in the App and Play stores, and is also accessible on the platform’s website. Kopa for Psoriasis also has a social media presence and can be followed on its Facebook and Instagram channels.

Happify Health is a LifeTech company that delivers digital therapeutics and innovative care delivery models to improve mental and physical health. As a leader in digital therapeutic solutions, Happify Health’s safe, effective digital tools use scientific research from positive psychology, CBT and mindfulness, combined with a gamified approach and leading-edge technology, to impact everyday lives. Happify Health's clinically-validated platform provides global access to one of the most comprehensive, evidence-based intervention catalog that is available from science, resulting in better health and business outcomes for organizations. For more information, visit www.happifyhealth.com

