Handshake Agrees On $80 Million Series E

SAN FRANCISCO — Handshake, a recruiting website geared toward college students and recent graduates, has landed $80 million in a Series E funding round, bringing its valuation to $1.5 billion.

The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Spark Capital with prior investors True Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, EQT Ventures, GGV Capital, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Emerson Collective participating, and Coatue Management and Valiant Peregrine Fund investing for the first time.

Handshake’s platform brings together 18 million students and alumni, 550 thousand employers and 1,200 universities, community colleges and bootcamps. Between 2018 and 2020, the company said 49% of all US college graduates reported that they received offers for job opportunities they found on Handshake.

Over the past year, employers contacted more than 7 million students on Handshake according to the company.

Handshake says it has doubled revenue each of the past three years and is on track to realize $100 million in annual recurring revenue.