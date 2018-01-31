Halo Neuroscience Raises $13 Million Series B

Halo Neuroscience was founded in 2013 and launched its flagship product, Halo Sport, in 2016. Halo Sport delivers targeted neurostimulation to the motor cortex, the part of the brain that controls movement. A 20-minute neuropriming session induces a temporary state of hyperplasticity, or “hyperlearning,” where neural pathways from the motor cortex to the muscles are optimized and strengthened. Organizations like the San Francisco Giants, US Olympic Ski Team, and U.S. Special Operations Forces are currently using Halo Sport to accelerate the rate at which they learn from movement training.

Daniel Chao, the Stanford MD who co-founded Halo, said, “What started in 2013 as a team of neuroscientists who believed in the power of neurostimulation has led to a global movement. We are proud to be the torchbearers in the space and are excited we now have the financial fuel to build and launch two new products that will further unlock human potential.”

Heath Lukatch Ph.D. of TPG, who has joined the Halo Neuroscience board, said, “This round of funding is a testament to the proven science behind Halo, and to the enormous potential of the company in the areas of consumer and medical neuromodulation. Halo has pioneered a powerful new means of improving human performance, and we’re proud to stand behind its technology and leadership.”