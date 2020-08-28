BusinessWire

H5 Data Centers Announces the Second Phase Expansion at its San Antonio Edge Data Center

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on H5 Data Centers Announces the Second Phase Expansion at its San Antonio Edge Data Center

The Carrier Hotel in Downtown San Antonio is Being Expanded with New Colocation Space and Increased Power Capacity


DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITinfrastructure--H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the expansion of its edge data center located at 100 Taylor Street in downtown San Antonio. The 5,000 SF expansion of turn-key colocation space adds additional Tier III infrastructure capacity to the data center campus. H5 Data Centers’ expansion furthers the opportunities for the growing Texas interconnection ecosystem.

"International carriers, regional Internet Service Providers and enterprises continue to add to the growing San Antonio interconnection ecosystem," said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. "Given San Antonio’s strategic position along key long haul fiber routes and location in South Texas, our data center is well positioned for continued IT infrastructure services growth."

San Antonio Edge Data Center Highlights:

  • 85,000 square-foot carrier hotel
  • Top point of interconnection in San Antonio
  • Access to more than 25 communications carriers
  • San Antonio is one of the safest locations in the U.S. to locate a data center

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States, with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.


Contacts

Jenna Baker
Jenna.Baker@H5DataCenters.com
(303) 714-7805

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Tipalti Forms New Partnerships with FloQast, Affise, and Myers-Holum

Posted on Author Business Wire

Global payables automation provider grows strategic partner portfolio to further streamline financial operation processes
SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tipalti, the leading global payables automation platform, today announced three new strategi…
BusinessWire

iCapital Network® Acquires Artivest, Extending iCapital’s Leadership Position in the Alternative Investments Technology Ecosystem

Posted on Author Business Wire

Enhances private market investing opportunities for advisors and their high-net-worth clients

With latest acquisition, iCapital will service more than $55 billion in client assets, solidifying global position as leading financial technology platform…
BusinessWire

 Lenovo™ Collaboration With Starlight Children’s Foundation® Shows the Power of Virtual Reality to Reduce Pain for Hospitalized Children

Posted on Author Business Wire

 New Lenovo global survey confirms 84 percent of people believe technology can help address and solve big global problems, including in the health care field
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Lenovo previews results from a new glob…