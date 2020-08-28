H5 Data Centers Announces the Second Phase Expansion at its San Antonio Edge Data Center

The Carrier Hotel in Downtown San Antonio is Being Expanded with New Colocation Space and Increased Power Capacity

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITinfrastructure--H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the expansion of its edge data center located at 100 Taylor Street in downtown San Antonio. The 5,000 SF expansion of turn-key colocation space adds additional Tier III infrastructure capacity to the data center campus. H5 Data Centers’ expansion furthers the opportunities for the growing Texas interconnection ecosystem.

"International carriers, regional Internet Service Providers and enterprises continue to add to the growing San Antonio interconnection ecosystem," said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. "Given San Antonio’s strategic position along key long haul fiber routes and location in South Texas, our data center is well positioned for continued IT infrastructure services growth."

San Antonio Edge Data Center Highlights:

85,000 square-foot carrier hotel

Top point of interconnection in San Antonio

Access to more than 25 communications carriers

San Antonio is one of the safest locations in the U.S. to locate a data center

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States, with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.

Jenna Baker

Jenna.Baker@H5DataCenters.com

(303) 714-7805