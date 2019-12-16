H1 Continues Momentum With Record Customer Growth and Expansion of Healthcare Machine Learning Analytics Platforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H1, a New York-based healthcare data-driven solutions provider, today announced continued momentum and record customer growth and expansion of its global healthcare analytics platforms. The company has grown to an impressive customer base with more than 35 pharma clients, with record revenue growth by 350% in the last year.

“4 out of the top 10 pharma companies are currently using H1, and we expect the final 6-7 of the top 10 pharmas to be using our platform by the middle of 2020,” said Ariel Katz, Co- Founder, H1. “Pharma and biotech companies are using H1 to accelerate drug development with our AI-driven healthcare dataset. In one case study, a leading pharma company was able to identify which key investigators to partner with for their oncology studies.”

Over 8 million healthcare professional (HCP) profiles are kept up to date every week, and more than 16,000 institutions are profiled. There is coverage across 800 different specialties and the most prevalent therapeutic indications. This is the first time this many HCP profiles has been aggregated and kept up to date. Instead of users going to LinkedIn before a meeting with a HCP, they now go to H1.

In the last year, H1 has made a number of key hires to its leadership team, including VP Engineering, David Seidenfrau, and Chief Data Officer, William Hickson.

H1’s product suite uses the latest in data science and subject matter experts to produce proprietary data intelligence products for healthcare and life sciences companies. The company’s main product is slated to continue to be the premium solution for Medical Affairs and Marketing teams going into 2020.

About H1

H1 was built by scientists for scientists. We empower stakeholders at healthcare and life science companies to make smarter decisions using data. Working with some of the largest and most influential global life science organizations, H1 provides insight into thought leaders, scholarly content, academics, and healthcare professionals. For more information on H1, please visit https://h1insights.com.

