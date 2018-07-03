H.R. McMaster Named Fellow at Hoover Institution

STANFORD — Former National Security Adviser and retired Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster has been named a Senior Fellow at The Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

McMaster was replaced this past March as National Security Adviser by President Trump with John Bolton.

McMaster will be the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow effective September 1, 2018. He will also hold the Bernard and Susan Liautaud Visiting Fellowship at the Freeman Spogli Institute (FSI), and serve as a lecturer in management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. McMaster returns to Hoover where he was a National Security Affairs Fellow from 2002 to 2003 and a Visiting Fellow from 2003 to 2017.

“H.R. has successfully tackled some of the country’s most complex military and diplomatic challenges by incorporating his rich experience with fact-based research to arrive at big ideas and strategies to make our country better, making his return to Hoover a great fit,” said Tom Gilligan, Director of the Hoover Institution.

At Hoover, McMaster intends to focus his research and writing on grand strategy and how the United States, alongside allies and partners, can best advance and protect vital national interests. His lectures and teaching will focus on the essential elements of effective leadership and, in the area of security strategy, encourage students to research, read, and discuss history as an effective way to understand current and future challenges.

McMaster said of his appointment, “I look forward to joining the Hoover Institution and Stanford University. I have benefitted tremendously from my long association with Hoover. Hoover fellows helped me think clearly not only about complex challenges our nation faces today, but also emerging threats to free and open societies. Hoover’s mission to advance the policy ideas that promote peace, prosperity, and freedom is vital and I will do all I can to contribute to that mission. I admired and loved my friend Fouad Ajami and it is a particular honor to occupy a chair named for him.”

McMaster’s fellowship is made possible thanks to the generosity of Dr. Patrick M. Byrne, one of Ajami’s close friends of many years. Both men were friends of McMaster and shared a profound admiration and respect for him. Byrne described Ajami and McMaster as “giants in the field of contemporary American foreign policy.” He said, “H.R. is one of a very few individuals I consider entirely worthy of a chair named after Fouad Ajami.” Michelle Ajami noted that “Fouad was in awe of H.R. Not just for his courage–both moral and physical–but for his humanity and graced intelligence. For myself, I am deeply and forever indebted to Patrick for so honoring Fouad this way.”

“We welcome H.R. back to Stanford and look forward to working with him on key international issues facing our world today,” said FSI Director Michael McFaul. “He brings tremendous experience, perspective, and intellectual firepower that will contribute to FSI’s research, teaching, and policy work.”

Jonathan Levin, Philip H. Knight Professor and Dean at the Stanford Graduate School of Business said, “We look forward to the deep experience H.R. McMaster will bring to the classroom and his intellectual contributions to our school as we continue to prepare future leaders to change organizations and the world.”

Until recently, H.R. McMaster was the 26th Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs. He served with distinction in the United States Army for thirty-four years before retiring in June 2018.

From 2014 to 2017 McMaster worked to design the future of the Army as Director, Army Capabilities Integration Center, and Deputy Commanding General, Futures, US Army Training and Doctrine Command. As Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, he also oversaw all training and education for the Army’s infantry, armor, and cavalry force.

McMaster graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1984 and earned a PhD in American history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1996.