H Code, the Leading Hispanic Digital Media Company, Ranks Among the Top 10 in Los Angeles’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies

The company has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal at the top of its list for this year's Disruptor Awards following a three-year 164% increase in company revenue

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H Code, the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S., has been recently named #10 in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies list following a three-year 164% increase in company revenue. H Code shares the honor with other leading companies based in Los Angeles, including Caulipower, Scorpion, MagicLinks, Advertise Purple, and more.

The Los Angeles Business Journal ranks the top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies who are exhibiting the highest revenue growth in the Los Angeles area. Similarly to this award, H Code was ranked in the Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America which also noted H Code’s impressive growth rate of 471.87%.

In addition to its revenue growth, H Code has emerged as a leader in reaching all Hispanic audiences through strategic partnerships and innovative media solutions and services like H Code Studio and its newly-launched political division, led by political veteran Junelle Cavero Harnal. Currently, no other company is able to reach Hispanics with this precision and authenticity. With a growing network of over 400 English- and Spanish-language publisher partners and a digital reach of over 32 million monthly Hispanic UVs every month, H Code is uniquely positioned to reach, target, and influence Hispanics online. It is the only advertising company currently reaching the Hispanic market in the United States at scale digitally. As a result, H Code was recognized as the Best Hispanic Digital Media Company of 2020 by the Corporate Vision Media Innovator Awards.

Over the past year, H Code has made strides in further understanding and serving the Hispanic market as well as communicating the importance of powerful multicultural communities. H Code recently partnered with the Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti to increase awareness of free COVID-19 testing among multicultural audiences in Los Angeles County pro bono and released its Presidential Election Dashboard, an exclusive resource providing insight into the political leanings and candidate preferences of Hispanic voters, the largest minority voting bloc in the United States.

Ranked #1 in Hispanic digital reach and backed by its Intelligence Center — the company’s proprietary solution for collecting first-party data from Hispanic panelists across languages, levels of acculturation, and more — H Code also released its latest whitepaper “Beyond Demographics: Reaching Today’s Hispanic Consumer” in order to explore the divide between brands and today’s Hispanic consumers and provide a valuable resource to brands seeking to understand and connect with this influential, diverse audience during a critical time.

H Code plans to continue this upward momentum throughout 2021 with a goal of serving the Hispanic consumer and multicultural communities with unmatched authenticity. To learn more, visit www.hcodemedia.com.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code is the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S. Ranked #1 in Hispanic digital reach, H Code influences at scale through digital and integrated campaigns, strategically bringing together targetable data, exclusive inventory, impactful creative, branded content, and more. Backed by its proprietary intelligence platform that derives insights from the largest Hispanic digital panel and influencer network, H Code delivers impactful, data-driven strategies to effectively reach and influence Hispanic audiences with unmatched authenticity.

