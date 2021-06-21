GV Leads $72 Million Round in Brightline

“In the past year, families everywhere have felt the impact of the pandemic on their children and daily lives. We’re seeing more children, adolescents, and teens than ever with behavioral health challenges — now is the time for us to get ahead of the coming wave of need,” said Naomi Allen, Brightline CEO and co-founder. “We are fortunate to have incredible partners in GV and all of our investors who joined us to make a difference in the lives of children and families. The latest funding will allow us to innovate even more quickly, expand rapidly, and help more children and families get the care they deserve.”

The announcement comes at a time when rates of behavioral health conditions are skyrocketing across the country and having a disproportionate impact on working families — leading to rampant productivity loss and employees leaving the paid workforce in droves. In one particularly staggering statistic from the Census Bureau , around 10 million American mothers living with their school-age children were not working at the start of 2021, a 1.4 million increase over the previous year. Brightline’s own survey of working parents and caregivers found that 50% reported losing significant productivity at work in caring for their children’s behavioral health needs.

Brightline also found in that survey that 75% of parents say their child’s mental health is more important than their own, showing the need for family-oriented solutions. The new capital will be utilized primarily to scale Brightline’s care across the country — fueling their growth as they partner with leading national employers and major health plans to bring behavioral health support to families whenever and wherever they need it.