Gunderson Dettmer to Relocate to New Office

REDWOOD CITY — Business law firm Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP, which works with venture capital firms and emerging technology companies, announced it will move its Silicon Valley office to a newly constructed building at 550 Allerton Street in 2018.

The new building is located in the heart of downtown Redwood City, CA. Founded in 1995, the growing firm has leased space at 1200 Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City since 2010. The firm will become the anchor tenant and occupy the top three floors when the construction is completed.

“As we focused on our strategy for the next 5 – 10 years, we looked at the optimal work environments adopted by our clients, and challenged ourselves to look at our space needs with fresh eyes; taking into account changing demographics, evolving work styles, environmental issues, efficient design, and new collaboration tools,” said Ivan Gaviria, one of the partners leading the search for new space.

“We may be a law firm but we’re business advisers. Our partners don’t want corner offices. We work in teams and need space that facilitates interaction. Our offices at One Bush in San Francisco and in other locations gave us a chance to experiment with options. We learned what works best for our clients, professionals, and staff and we are putting these lessons to work by building a new space from the ground up. As we look ahead, we want an environment that promotes collaboration and flexibility and is built with an eye to the next ten years, not the last ten.”

The new Gunderson office is easily accessible via public transit in Redwood City’s dynamic and growing downtown area. The firm believes that clients and employees will all benefit from the new location and transportation options. Jones Lang LaSalle represented Gunderson Dettmer in structuring its lease with Premia Capital.