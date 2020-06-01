BusinessWire

Guidewire Software to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property & Casualty (“P&C”) insurers rely upon, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Virtual Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference. The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET).
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT).
  • Virtual William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference. The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. CT (2:40 p.m. PT).

Live webcasts, as well as the replays, of both presentations will be available under the "Webcasts and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.guidewire.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that P&C insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we were privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ICR, LLC
+1 (650) 357-5282
ir@guidewire.com

Media Contact:
Diana Stott
Guidewire Software, Inc.
+1 (650) 356-4941
dstott@guidewire.com

