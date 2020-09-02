Guidewire Software Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2020.

“We had a strong fourth quarter, adding 10 InsuranceSuite Cloud customers and growing subscription revenue for the year by 84%,” said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire Software. “Additionally, we launched Aspen, our first cloud-optimized release of InsuranceSuite, taking a major leap forward in our mission to provide the cloud platform that enables P&C insurers around the world to engage, innovate and grow efficiently.”

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue for fiscal year 2020 was $742.3 million, an increase of 3% from fiscal year 2019. Subscription and support revenue was $203.5 million, an increase of 35%; license revenue was $331.5 million, an increase of 4%; services revenue was $207.3 million, a decrease of 17%.

Annual recurring revenue, or ARR, was $514 million as of July 31, 2020, up from $460 million as of July 31, 2019, an increase of 12%, or 11% on a constant currency basis. We measure ARR on a constant currency basis during the fiscal year and revalue ARR at year end to current currency rates. Currency rate changes between the end of fiscal year 2019 and the end of fiscal year 2020 have resulted in a $5 million dollar benefit to ARR.

Profitability

GAAP loss from operations was $23.9 million for fiscal year 2020, compared to income of $1.5 million for fiscal year 2019.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $104.8 million for fiscal year 2020, compared to $122.1 million for fiscal year 2019.

GAAP net loss was $27.2 million for fiscal year 2020, compared to income of $20.7 million for fiscal year 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $0.33, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.9 million, compared to net income per share of $0.25 for fiscal year 2019, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.7 million.

Non-GAAP net income was $105.8 million for fiscal year 2020, compared to $119.9 million for fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was $1.26, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.7 million, compared to $1.45 for fiscal year 2019, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.7 million.

Liquidity

The Company had $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at July 31, 2020, compared to $1.3 billion at July 31, 2019. The Company generated $113.1 million in cash from operations and had positive free cash flow of $87.4 million during fiscal year 2020.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $243.7 million, an increase of 17% from the same quarter in fiscal year 2019. Subscription and support revenue was $54.1 million, an increase of 29%; license revenue was $137.5 million, an increase of 28%; services revenue was $52.0 million, a decrease of 11%.

Profitability

GAAP income from operations was $44.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to $21.1 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2019.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $76.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to $51.1 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2019.

GAAP net income was $38.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to $23.0 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2019. GAAP net income per share was $0.46, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.9 million, compared to $0.28 for the same quarter in fiscal year 2019, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.9 million.

Non-GAAP net income was $69.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to $46.3 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.83, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.9 million, compared to $0.56 for the same quarter in fiscal year 2019, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.9 million.

Business Outlook

Guidewire is issuing the following outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 based on current expectations:

ARR between $509 million and $512 million

Total revenue between $162 million and $166 million

Operating loss between $44 million and $40 million

Non-GAAP operating loss between $10 million and $6 million

Guidewire is issuing the following outlook for the fiscal year 2021 based on current expectations:

ARR between $560 million and $571 million

Total revenue between $723 million and $733 million

Operating loss between $155 million and $145 million

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income between $(5) million and $5 million

Operating cash flow between $60 million and $70 million

Conference Call Information

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire's website for a period of three months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP income (loss) from operations exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of intangibles. Non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share also exclude the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes, changes in fair value of our strategic investments, and the related tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow consists of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. These Non-GAAP measures enable us to analyze our financial performance without the effects of certain non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and changes in fair value of strategic investments.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is used to identify the annualized recurring value of active customer contracts at the end of a reporting period. ARR includes the annualized recurring value of term licenses, subscription agreements, support contracts, and hosting agreements based on customer contracts, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. All components of the licensing and other arrangements that are not expected to recur (primarily perpetual licenses and services) are excluded.

Guidewire believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Guidewire’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures and other metrics to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Guidewire urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including the financial tables at the end of this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. Guidewire's platform combines core operations, digital engagement, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications and is connected to numerous data sources and third-party systems through Guidewire Marketplace. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and our progress in developing cloud-based core systems. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Guidewire’s control. Guidewire’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Guidewire’s most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: quarterly and annual operating results may fluctuate more than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees and our business and the businesses of our customers, system integrator ("SI") partners, and vendors; seasonal and other variations related to our customer agreements and related revenue recognition may cause significant fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows; our reliance on sales to and renewals from a relatively small number of large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to successfully manage any changes to our business model, including the transition of our products to cloud offerings and the costs related to cloud operations; our products or cloud-based services may experience data security breaches; we face intense competition in our market; our services revenue produces lower gross margins than our license, subscription and support revenue; our product development and sales cycles are lengthy and may be affected by factors outside of our control; changes in accounting guidance, such as revenue recognition, which have and may cause us to experience greater volatility in our quarterly and annual results; assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business; weakened global economic conditions may adversely affect the P&C insurance industry including the rate of information technology spending; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; our ability to sell our products is highly dependent on the quality of our professional services and SI partners; the risk of losing key employees; the challenges of international operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Guidewire’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Guidewire undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guidewire’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands) July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 366,969 $ 254,101 Short-term investments 766,527 870,136 Accounts receivable, net 114,242 138,443 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 49,491 36,728 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,989 35,566 Total current assets 1,343,218 1,334,974 Long-term investments 300,771 213,524 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 34,737 9,375 Property and equipment, net 65,235 65,809 Operating lease assets 103,797 — Intangible assets, net 39,708 66,542 Goodwill 340,877 340,877 Deferred tax assets, net 101,565 90,308 Other assets 34,944 45,554 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,364,852 $ 2,166,963 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 22,634 $ 34,255 Accrued employee compensation 58,547 73,365 Deferred revenue, net 118,311 108,304 Other current liabilities 25,706 16,348 Total current liabilities 225,198 232,272 Lease liabilities 119,408 — Convertible senior notes, net 330,208 317,322 Deferred revenue, net 14,685 23,527 Other liabilities 18,585 19,641 Total liabilities 708,084 592,762 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,499,050 1,391,904 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,245 ) (7,758 ) Retained earnings 162,955 190,047 Total stockholders’ equity 1,656,768 1,574,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,364,852 $ 2,166,963

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription and support $ 54,120 $ 42,069 $ 203,473 $ 150,475 License 137,527 107,464 331,514 320,271 Services 52,027 58,325 207,320 248,768 Total revenue 243,674 207,858 742,307 719,514 Cost of revenue(1): Subscription and support 33,511 23,083 117,178 73,597 License 3,519 2,618 11,546 7,700 Services 50,781 57,083 209,291 243,053 Total cost of revenue 87,811 82,784 338,015 324,350 Gross profit: Subscription and support 20,609 18,986 86,295 76,878 License 134,008 104,846 319,968 312,571 Services 1,246 1,242 (1,971 ) 5,715 Total gross profit 155,863 125,074 404,292 395,164 Operating expenses(1): Research and development 52,232 49,472 200,575 188,541 Sales and marketing 36,830 33,958 142,420 130,751 General and administrative 22,460 20,562 85,183 74,401 Total operating expenses 111,522 103,992 428,178 393,693 Income (loss) from operations 44,341 21,082 (23,886 ) 1,471 Interest income 4,039 8,030 24,705 30,182 Interest expense (4,549 ) (4,476 ) (17,945 ) (17,334 ) Other income (expense), net 5,584 (909 ) (7,205 ) (1,867 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 49,415 23,727 (24,331 ) 12,452 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 10,640 722 2,867 (8,280 ) Net income (loss) $ 38,775 $ 23,005 $ (27,198 ) $ 20,732 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.28 $ (0.33 ) $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.28 $ (0.33 ) $ 0.25 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 83,314,410 81,977,722 82,855,392 81,447,998 Diluted 83,947,187 82,928,818 82,855,392 82,681,214

(1)Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited, in thousands) Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 2,070 $ 1,933 $ 7,575 $ 4,659 Cost of license revenue 224 75 769 173 Cost of services revenue 5,153 4,883 20,816 22,781 Research and development 6,975 5,655 26,324 23,420 Sales and marketing 5,117 4,819 21,260 19,245 General and administrative 6,203 5,394 25,073 21,237 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 25,742 $ 22,759 $ 101,817 $ 91,515

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 38,775 $ 23,005 $ (27,198 ) $ 20,732 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,386 10,813 42,641 39,953 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,288 3,112 12,886 12,194 Stock-based compensation 25,742 22,759 101,817 91,516 Charges to bad debt and revenue reserves 177 191 367 670 Deferred income tax (813 ) (2,162 ) (11,859 ) (13,998 ) Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on available-for-sale securities, net 484 (2,061 ) (1,882 ) (7,757 ) Changes in fair value of strategic investment — — 10,672 — Other non-cash items affecting net income (loss) 38 (386 ) 739 189 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (34,302 ) (29,826 ) 23,878 (15,057 ) Unbilled accounts receivable 6,615 26,517 (38,125 ) (17,341 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,135 ) (10,419 ) (8,672 ) (16,251 ) Operating lease assets (17,895 ) — (10,784 ) — Accounts payable 4,471 5,615 (1,209 ) (5,521 ) Accrued employee compensation 9,662 18,890 (15,624 ) 13,825 Deferred revenue 26,900 20,011 1,165 (9,628 ) Lease liabilities 21,312 — 18,678 — Other liabilities 16,454 16,815 15,576 22,600 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 107,159 102,874 113,066 116,126 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of available-for-sale securities (431,443 ) (431,301 ) (1,280,755 ) (1,209,312 ) Sales of available-for-sale securities 40,632 13,706 134,050 77,204 Maturities of available-for-sale securities 357,179 215,928 1,168,720 879,532 Purchases of strategic investments (2,156 ) — (2,156 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (2,411 ) (16,175 ) (21,377 ) (44,921 ) Capitalized software development costs (1,010 ) (1,634 ) (4,283 ) (3,936 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (39,209 ) (219,476 ) (5,801 ) (301,433 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 1,878 2,103 4,955 3,954 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,878 2,103 4,955 3,954 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,326 (269 ) 648 (1,686 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 73,154 (114,768 ) 112,868 (183,039 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 293,815 368,869 254,101 437,140 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 366,969 $ 254,101 $ 366,969 $ 254,101

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in thousands) The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 155,863 $ 125,074 $ 404,292 $ 395,164 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 7,447 6,891 29,160 27,614 Amortization of intangibles 4,526 4,945 19,221 19,780 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 167,836 $ 136,910 $ 452,673 $ 442,558 Income (loss) from operations reconciliation: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 44,341 $ 21,082 $ (23,886 ) $ 1,471 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 25,742 22,759 101,817 91,516 Amortization of intangibles 6,323 7,217 26,834 29,113 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 76,406 $ 51,058 $ 104,765 $ 122,100 Net income (loss) reconciliation: GAAP net income (loss) $ 38,775 $ 23,005 $ (27,198 ) $ 20,732 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 25,742 22,759 101,817 91,516 Amortization of intangibles 6,323 7,217 26,834 29,113 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,288 3,111 12,886 12,194 Changes in fair value of strategic investment (1) — — 10,672 — Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2) (4,598 ) (9,818 ) (19,243 ) (33,678 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 69,530 $ 46,274 $ 105,768 $ 119,877 Tax provision (benefit) reconciliation: GAAP tax provision (benefit) $ 10,640 $ 722 $ 2,867 $ (8,280 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 4,629 4,222 16,453 15,800 Amortization of intangibles 1,137 1,339 4,334 5,033 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 591 577 2,080 2,117 Changes in fair value of strategic investment (1) — — 1,418 — Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2) (1,759 ) 3,680 (5,042 ) 10,728 Non-GAAP tax provision (benefit) $ 15,238 $ 10,540 $ 22,110 $ 25,398

(1) Effective the third fiscal quarter of 2020, changes in fair value of strategic investments are excluded from non-GAAP measures. Prior to the third fiscal quarter of 2020, there were no changes in fair value of strategic investments in any periods presented. (2) Adjustments reflect the tax benefit (provision) resulting from all non-GAAP adjustments.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) per share reconciliation: GAAP net income (loss) per share — diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.28 $ (0.33 ) $ 0.25 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.31 0.27 1.23 1.11 Amortization of intangibles 0.08 0.09 0.33 0.36 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.04 0.04 0.16 0.16 Changes in fair value of strategic investment (1) — — 0.13 — Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2) (0.05 ) (0.12 ) (0.23 ) (0.42 ) Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP net income (loss) per share calculation (3) (0.01 ) — (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share — diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.56 $ 1.26 $ 1.45 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP income (loss) per share amounts: GAAP weighted average shares — diluted 83,947,187 82,928,818 82,855,392 82,681,214 Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP income (loss) per share calculation (3) — — 834,002 — Pro forma weighted average shares — diluted 83,947,187 82,928,818 83,689,394 82,681,214

