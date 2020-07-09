Guidehouse Insights Report Shows Total Cumulative Flexible Capacity Is Expected to Nearly Triple in the Decade, Growing from 55.8 GW in 2020 to 150.3 GW in 2029

The use of demand response and virtual power plants is being driven by increased renewable energy penetration, market deregulation, climate targets, and more

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BYOD--A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global market for flexible capacity in two key segments: demand response (DR) and virtual power plants (VPPs). The report provides regional market forecasts for capacity, spending, revenue, and VPP model type, through 2029.

The rapid development of distributed energy resources (DER) technologies and accompanying software, along with evolving grid pain points, is driving the growing need for flexible capacity in 2020. Evolving strategies for DR programs and new VPP frameworks are helping to meet this need while providing additional benefits to energy consumers and the larger grid. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @WeAreGHInsights, total cumulative DR capacity is expected to more than double in size from 51.3 GW in 2020 to 106.6 GW in 2029, while total VPP capacity is anticipated to experience even more growth, increasing from 4.5 GW in 2020 to 43.7 GW by 2029.

“Legacy DR programs are evolving from manual direct load control switch programs toward that of bring your own device (BYOD), which embraces a swath of behind-the-meter (BTM) DER technologies found across customer segments,” says Jessie Mehrhoff, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Simultaneously, flexible capacity from BTM and in front of the meter is being aggregated and optimized to contribute to broader grid reliability to provide the same essential purposes as a traditional 24/7 power plant. Through this VPP strategy, passive energy consumers can be transformed into active prosumers, delivering services tailored to their needs and preferences and those of the larger grid.”

Trends driving flexible capacity technologies forward include growing renewable energy penetration, market deregulation, neural grid development, climate and sustainability targets, and strategic electrification, among others. According to the report, barriers slowing the otherwise rapid growth of flexible capacity include regulatory requirements, program scale, COVID-19 and the grid independence movement.

The report, Virtual Power Plant Overview, analyzes the global market for flexible capacity in two key segments: DR and VPPs. The study provides an analysis of the market issues associated with DR and VPPs. Regional overviews provide telling developments in the five global regions analyzed by Guidehouse Insights: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Global market forecasts for capacity, spending, and revenue are broken out by region. VPP forecasts are also broken out by VPP model type, including DR-based, supply-side, and mixed asset. All forecasts extend through 2029. The report also examines the key technologies differentiating VPPs from DR and other forms of flexible capacity. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

