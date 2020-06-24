Guidehouse Insights Report Shows Sales of Perception Sensors in the Automotive Market are Expected to Exceed 1.8 Billion by 2030 as Automated Driving Market Evolves

Manufacturers are looking to add more capable advanced driver assist systems and expand the availability of partially automated systems to conventional vehicles

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADAS--A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the market for sensing technologies and compute platforms for automated driving, providing sales forecasts for various levels of automation through 2030.

The development of highly automated driving systems has proven to be a bigger challenge than expected, and highly automated vehicles (HAVs) are not expected to be deployed at scale in the millions of units until well into the second half of the 2020s. However, there is an increasing push to add more capable advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) and expand the availability of partially automated systems to conventional vehicles in the next few years. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @WeAreGHInsights, sales of perception sensors in the automotive market are expected to exceed 1.8 billion by 2030.

“Much of the core sensing technology and compute platforms initially developed for HAVs are being adapted to ADAS, providing a market for component suppliers to begin to recoup some of the investment made for HAVs and enabling safer vehicles,” says Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “ADAS enhanced with sensors such as imaging radar, thermal imaging, and short-range lidar can provide more capable automatic emergency braking and crash avoidance.”

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, deliveries are expected to be a growing sector of the economy as social distancing persists for an indeterminate period. Automated delivery bots will require many of these same technologies. Leveraging the underlying technologies for AD across the conventional vehicle fleet and new delivery vehicles will likely enable an earlier return on the massive investment already made in AD. As AD matures, the volumes of sensors required will continue to grow.

The report, Market Data: Automated Driving Technologies, examines the market for the main sensing technologies and compute platforms and provides global and regional market forecasts of sales at various levels of automation through 2030. Data is provided for LDVs and delivery bots used for consumer sales and commercial vehicles for cargo/goods delivery or passengers. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today’s rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Market Data: Automated Driving Technologies, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

Lindsay Funicello-Paul

+1.781.270.8456

lindsay.funicello.paul@guidehouse.com