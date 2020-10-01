BusinessWire

Guidehouse Insights Report Shows Asia Pacific Is Expected to Be the Largest Market for New Utility-Scale Energy Storage Capacity through 2029

Falling battery prices have made utility-scale energy storage projects cost-competitive with fossil fuel generation and other technologies for numerous applications


BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines new utility-scale energy storage (UES) projects in terms of power capacity (MW), energy capacity (MWh), and project deployment revenue, through 2029.

UES is now considered a key component of new power system planning efforts in countries around the world. This represents a major shift from just 2 years ago when the technology was still largely considered too expensive or complex for integration into energy markets. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @WeAreGHInsights, through 2029, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market overall with a cumulative 60,747.4 MW of new UES capacity, representing a compound annual growth rate of 39.4%.

“UES is a multifaceted technology capable of providing a range of grid services and improving overall power system efficiency,” says Pritil Gunjan, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Although the technology can provide operational cost savings for any power system, the single most important driver for the market’s growth is the increasing penetration of variable renewable power generation, notably solar and wind.”

According to the report, falling battery prices have made UES projects cost-competitive with fossil fuel generation and other technologies for numerous applications including peak generation capacity and frequency regulation. However, the most substantial shift has been the improving economics of combined solar-plus-storage projects which are now cheaper than natural gas generation in many countries and account for a large and growing portion of the global UES market.

The report, Market Data: Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market Update, report provides global forecasts for annual deployments of new UES projects in terms of power capacity (MW), energy capacity (MWh), and project deployment revenue. These forecasts are then segmented by global region, technology, and the application or services that the system provides. Additional insight is provided through forecasts for the top 10 largest country-level markets globally. All forecasts cover a 10-year period from 2020 – 2029. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today’s rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Market Data: Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market Update, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


