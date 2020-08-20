Guidehouse Insights Report Highlights Opportunities for EaaS Vendors in Higher Education Segment

Vendors can capitalize on this market by pursuing smaller contracts oriented at immediate ROI and cash flow

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ESCOs--A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the energy as a service (EaaS) market within the higher education segment. The report covers the evolution of EaaS definitions, market drivers and barriers, and recommendations to vendors pursuing growth in this segment.

EaaS continues to be top of mind for energy service companies, utilities, startups, and private equity firms as it allows vendors to deliver technologies that have been historically paid for via CAPEX under a service contract. The market opportunity for EaaS is especially strong among higher education institutions that have significant deferred maintenance backlogs and aggressive sustainability goals as they struggle with budget shortfalls. The financial impacts of COVID-19 on higher education institutions are also accelerating opportunities for EaaS in this segment. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @WeAreGHInsights, EaaS vendors can capitalize on this market by pursuing smaller contracts oriented at immediate ROI and cash flow.

“EaaS is a highly differentiated financing mechanism compared with energy service performance contracts (ESPCs), public-private partnerships (P3s), design build, and other project delivery mechanisms,” says Sasha Wedekind, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “It remains relatively unknown and poorly understood among prospective higher education customers, so vendors can use this opportunity to educate clients on EaaS and demonstrate the potential of this project financing mechanism through targeted engagements.”

To position for success, Guidehouse Insights recommends vendors focus on innovative institutions that have partnered with the private sector and pitch contracts that deliver quick returns. Vendors must also work to get the right stakeholders in the room, as creating channels to cabinet-level stakeholders remains imperative. Vendors who move quickly will likely have the market advantage as competition is expected to intensify as the market matures.

The report, Energy as a Service for Higher Education, analyzes the EaaS market within the higher education segment. The report covers the evolution of EaaS definitions, drivers, and barriers in this market and offers recommendations to vendors pursuing growth in this segment. The report provides a deep dive into the differentiators of EaaS agreements, sustainability goals in higher education, recent case studies, and approaches vendors can employ to gain and grow market share in this nascent market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

