GTY to Announce First-quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 8

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution for the public sector, will hold its Q1 2020 earnings call at 8:30 am ET on Friday, May 8, 2020. Conference call details are listed below:

Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2318650/D802FF626299DAB9728BA1161740E77D

Conference ID: 4395825

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 502-0488

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (778) 560- 2559

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.

