GTY Technology Helps Over 350 Public Sector Organizations Manage COVID-19 Procurement and Funding

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that between its business units, Bonfire (a leading provider of sourcing and procurement software) and eCivis, (the leading cloud-based grant management system for state, local and tribal governments), the company so far has been able to support more than 350 government organizations. These organizations range from public libraries and non-profits to Tribes, cities, townships, public safety, state governments, and more.

“We’re glad to able to offer COVID-19 emergency response resources free of charge to these public sector organizations,” said TJ Parass, CEO and President of GTY Technology. “At a time when governments are experiencing massive revenue declines and expenditure increases, they’re having to make incredibly difficult decisions concerning personnel costs, capital spending, and more. That’s why it was especially important to us that we provide tools and resources to help ease the procurement of essential items and services while efficiently navigating every grant funding opportunity.”

Over 50 public agencies across North America, spanning K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, city, state, and special districts, have accessed Bonfire’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program. The Program is addressing their procurement needs during this crisis while many are still in a remote working environment, making traditional procurement processes even more challenging. In addition to using Bonfire to more effectively source and manage current procurement projects, most agencies are using Bonfire to rapidly source equipment and materials that address public health and safety during COVID-19. The 50+ agencies accessing the Emergency Response Program are digitally sourcing hand sanitizing stations at schools, hazardous environment clothing for county frontline workers, security services across cities, water testing equipment, printing equipment for the delivery of K-12 math modules, and more.

eCivis’ COVID-19 Funding Toolkit has helped hundreds of state, city, county, territory, and Tribal governments maximize every grant dollar available to them through the CARES Act by providing the ability to clearly identify COVID-19-related grants through tagging; determine what can be re-allocated to existing grant programs toward COVID-19 response; and keep compliant with the latest OMB grant guidance. Rather than having to scour grants.gov, which is time consuming and inefficient, governments can use eCivis’ tools to speed up the process and take back that time to deliver much needed aid to their communities.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

