GTY Technology and Grant Thornton Team to Accelerate Public Sector Digital Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that they will partner with Grant Thornton Public Sector, LLC to help state and local governments increase efficiency and mission effectiveness by moving their operations to the cloud.

“The gov tech market is the perfect storm of citizen demand for better digital experiences and the saturation of SaaS solutions attempting to meet those demands,” said Stephen Rohleder, President, CEO and Chairman of GTY. “Teaming up with Grant Thornton allows us to ensure state and local governments have the most capable and comprehensive cloud solutions at their disposal in the midst of this perfect storm.”

GTY offers software that helps public-sector organizations improve processes like procurement, payments, grants management, budgeting and permitting. This new partnership combines GTY’s technology with Grant Thornton’s implementation capabilities – including consulting services in areas like budget analytics, compliance services and data analytics.

Grant Thornton is the preferred implementer of the following GTY software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings:

eCivis, Inc ., a cloud-based grants management system provider for state, local and tribal governments, offers comprehensive grants management solutions to maximize grant revenues, track financial and program performance, and prepare cost allocation plans and budgets. With the acquisition of CostTree, a leading provider of SaaS cost allocation and cost management solutions for the public sector, eCivis' cost allocation solutions expand into new areas of financial management that are not addressed by ERPs and general ledger systems. Features include indirect cost calculations, management of negotiated rate proposals and rates, and the ability to produce formal cost plans and reports, allowing governments to make more informed choices and drive more significant organizational and community impact.

GTY Budget, a cloud-based budgeting software offering budgeting solutions for state and local governments. GTY Budget has comprehensive out-of-the-box features that are highly configurable to meet the unique needs of the public sector. In addition, GTY budget provides tools and services that include business process consulting, software implementation, reporting, publishing and ERP integration.

“Public entities need to maximize performance and service delivery – and moving their operations to the cloud is a great way to do that,” said Doug Doerr, principal with Grant Thornton Public Sector. “Working with GTY, we can help state and local governments use the cloud to deliver improved citizen experiences through more efficient operations.”

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

About Grant Thornton Public Sector, LLC

Grant Thornton Public Sector, LLC helps executives and managers at all levels of government maximize their performance and efficiency in the face of limited resources and increased demand for services. It gives clients creative, cost-effective solutions that enhance their acquisition, financial, human capital, information technology, data analytics, and performance management. Grant Thornton Public Sector LLC’s commitment to public sector success is burnished by a widely recognized body of thought leadership analyzing and recommending solutions to government’s greatest challenges. Based in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and with a presence in more than 35 cities around the country, Grant Thornton Public Sector serves federal, state and local governments.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.8 billion and operates 58 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

