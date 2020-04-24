GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2020

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that it plans to release results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2020, on Friday, May 8, 2020. In conjunction with the release, GTT has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the internet that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

What: GTT’s First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Friday, May 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Where: Via phone, by dialing +1-844-875-6916 or +1-412-317-6714 and asking for the GTT call, or via webcast.

To preregister, go to DiamondPassLink. Callers who preregister will be given a conference pass code and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may preregister at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week and may be accessed by calling +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 and using the passcode 10141972. The webcast will be archived in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

