GT Software Announces Availability of Ivory Service Architect on Red Hat Marketplace

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GTSoftware--GT Software today announced that Ivory Service Architect is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.

With Ivory Service Architect, teams create powerful legacy system integrations through a drag-and-drop interface that requires no mainframe programming experience. Using the platform, enterprise users can design and deploy REST and SOAP APIs to connect existing mainframe applications with external systems. In this way, Ivory not only facilitates access to legacy systems and their complex data structures, but also allows COBOL and PL/I programs to more easily make calls out to other systems without writing any new code. Ivory is flexible enough to run on nearly all platforms/operating systems and now includes a Red Hat Operator that allows users to more easily deploy integrations to Red Hat OpenShift.

“Our goal is, and has always been, to drastically accelerate and simplify enterprise modernization efforts,” said Stephen Hassett, president of GT Software. “We expect Red Hat Marketplace will allow us to reach a wider audience with the specific pain points that our Ivory Service Architect solves. We could not be more excited about the availability of Ivory Service Architect on Red Hat Marketplace.”

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like GT Software’s Ivory Service Architect that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like GT Software and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premise or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

About GT Software

GT Software empowers many of the world’s largest companies — such as JP Morgan Chase, AFLAC and Northrop Grumman — to accelerate their IT modernization efforts. By enabling companies to connect legacy mainframe assets with modern, cloud-based systems, GT removes a major roadblock for Fortune 1000 companies looking to elevate their customer experience. Pioneering the modernization movement across the globe, GT Software allows mainframes to be part of modern technology ecosystems in real-time. GT Software is proud to help lead innovation with its 35+ years of mainframe expertise.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

