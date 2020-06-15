BusinessWire

GSX TECHEDU 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against GSX Techedu Inc. – GSX

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until June 16, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) if they purchased the Company’s shares after June 6, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

GSX investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-gsx-techedu-inc-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

