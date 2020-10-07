Growth Acceleration Partners Hires Chief Innovation Officer, Diversifies Services Strategy

Austin-based company expands its offerings to include Technology Strategy and Transformation Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a strategic technology solutions partner, announced today it has hired Dave Moore as Chief Innovation Officer. Moore will lead GAP in developing and implementing an expanded services strategy, including launching Strategy and Transformation Service offerings to combine with GAP’s nearshore software development in covering the entire services stack. This new investment will allow GAP to provide a full set of services in response to clients wanting assistance with strategy, architecture and delivery.

“The global application modernization service market is forecasted to grow from $11.4 billion to $24.4 billion between 2020 and 2025, a 16.8% compound annual growth rate, according to ResearchandMarkets.com. We are seeing this trend reflected in our own business, as we begin to serve increasingly larger clients, and take a more holistic view of their needs,” said Joyce Durst, CEO and Co-founder of GAP. “Our goal is to offer more services that help clients define strategies for their technology lifecycle, develop the architecture and processes around these strategies, and combine those elements with our delivery teams to do the work. Dave will be instrumental in leading us through this new phase of growth.”

Moore has over 25 years of experience in technology, having worked in senior leadership roles at IBM, Electronic Arts, DBI, and BMC Software. He is a dynamic technology leader with extensive experience conceptualizing and leading innovative solutions that provide scalability, widespread end-user adoption, and substantially increased revenue. Additionally, Moore’s ability to build and direct highly effective multidisciplinary teams will allow GAP to deliver on Transformation Services, supporting clients through the full lifecycle of their technology needs, from strategy, to product development, to launch and beyond. Moore will be a member of the Executive Team, working with company leadership to shape overall service offerings, while liaising with Delivery on a wide array of knowledge sharing and training programs.

About Growth Acceleration Partners

As a strategic software delivery partner, Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP) offers an exceptional experience in analytics, cloud, mobile and QA services. Our integrated nearshore and onshore business model enables access to engineering talent in Latin America, meeting your need for sustainable and scalable software development. By building strategic client partnerships, we help you scale smarter and more economically, transforming your objectives into data and software solutions that drive business outcomes.www.wearegap.com.

