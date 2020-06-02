BusinessWire

Groupon to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 16, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Groupon to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 16, 2020

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after the close of market trading. The Company will file its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, issue a press release, and post a letter to stockholders and a slide presentation to its IR website.

While Groupon will not host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results, the company does intend to host a conference call when it discloses second quarter financial results in August. The Interim CEO, CFO and investor relations team will be available for follow-up calls with investors and analysts after the first quarter financial results have been disclosed.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiences––big and small, new and familiar––that make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationships––resulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupon’s community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Beugelmans or Megan Carrozza
ir@groupon.com

Media Relations Contact:
Nick Halliwell
press@groupon.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Windstream Obtains Additional Support for Comprehensive Restructuring After Amendment to Plan Support Agreement

Posted on Author Business Wire

Additional Creditors Commit to Support the Chapter 11 Plan for Reorganization as Windstream Builds Consensus Regarding Plan Process
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream announced Monday, March 9 that it entered into an amendment to its previ…
BusinessWire

CES 2020 Exhibitor Profiles: AdvancingDiversity.org to Futurus Technology

Posted on Author Business Wire

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, takes place January 7–10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES.

Listed below are exhibitor profiles for Ad…
BusinessWire

Keysight Launches New 5G Core Network Test Solution – LoadCore

Posted on Author Business Wire

New LoadCore software selected by China Mobile Research Institute to qualify performance and reliability of voice and data
SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps ente…