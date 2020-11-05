BusinessWire

Groupon Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Reports progress on company’s growth strategy

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) released its third quarter financial results today and reported progress on the company’s growth strategy.

The third quarter 2020 materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site and can be found through the links below.


Groupon Q3 Earnings Press Release

Groupon Q3 Earnings Presentation

About Groupon
Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Beugelmans or Megan Carrozza
ir@groupon.com

Media Relations Contact:
Nick Halliwell
press@groupon.com

