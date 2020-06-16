BusinessWire

Groupon Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Also issues stockholder letter

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) released its first quarter financial results today and published its quarterly stockholder letter.


The first quarter 2020 materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site and can be found through the links below.

Groupon Q1 Earnings Press Release

Groupon Q1 Stockholder Letter

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a local experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiences––big and small, new and familiar––that make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationships––resulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupon’s community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Beugelmans
ir@groupon.com

Media Relations Contact:
Nick Halliwell
press@groupon.com

