Greg Horn Joins PartsTrader as Chief Innovation Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CIO--PartsTrader, the industry-leading online collision parts marketplace, welcomes Greg Horn as the company’s new Chief Innovation Officer. Greg brings over 25 years of industry experience to the PartsTrader team, previously serving in a number of Insurance Executive capacities, including most recently as the Assistant Vice President of Auto and Property Claims Strategy at The Hartford. In his new role as CIO at PartsTrader, Greg will help shape PartsTrader’s vision on products and services, lead efforts on big data strategy and serve as the industry relations lead for the organization.

“Greg is one of the most highly respected individuals in our Industry today. With his vast knowledge of the Insurance landscape, his credibility as a trusted advisor with leaders in our space and unparalleled expertise in achieving optimal value to clients, this is the right time and place to leverage Greg’s thought leadership and help guide PartsTrader’s future. We are thrilled to have Greg join our leadership team and play an instrumental role in our continued success,” said Steve Messenger, PartsTrader CEO.

You may recall Greg’s name from Mitchell International, where he served as Vice President of Industry Relations and Data Analytics for nearly a decade. His background includes leadership positions at GMAC Insurance, National Grange Mutual and Leader/Transport Insurance Companies. Over the course of his distinguished career, Greg has served on the I-CAR Education Foundation, the General Motors Safety Council and GM Fixed Operations Advisory Committee. Most recently, Greg has contributed two years as trustee for the Collision Industry Foundation.

“When you think about innovation in the collision repair industry, you often think about the individual segments of business, but in a time where the world is highly networked, this industry needs to evolve,” says Horn. “PartsTrader’s innovative online marketplace and ecosystem is bridging the gap between repairers, suppliers, and carriers and I look forward to being part of this talented team, bringing innovative solutions to every corner of the industry.”

About PartsTrader

As the world’s leading collision parts marketplace, PartsTrader brings together repair shops, parts suppliers and insurance carriers into one efficient, intuitive platform. We allow repair shops to make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price, and availability in order to best serve their customers. Suppliers can better serve their existing customers while rapidly expanding their market presence to reach thousands of new markets. Insurance carriers gain highly-valued visibility into the parts procurement process, allowing them to increase accuracy and efficiency on every claim. Let our team show you the difference that PartsTrader can make. PartsTrader LLC, based in Chicago, is privately held.

